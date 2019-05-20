Interstate 35 (Travis County): Flaggers will control traffic on the southbound frontage road between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Barwood Park and Wonsley Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between Barwood Park and U.S. 183 from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and Rutherford Lane from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures on the frontage roads in all directions at Oltorf Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The northbound right lane and various ramps closed as needed between Holly and 15th streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; locations change nightly. The southbound right lane will be closed between Woodland and Oltorf from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the entrance ramp before Oltorf will also be closed. The southbound entrance ramp near Powell Lane will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights; traffic will use the entrance ramp after St. Johns Avenue. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Texas 71 and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, and the Oltorf exit (No. 232) and following entrance ramp will also be closed. The southbound right lane will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until mid-June; traffic will go through the intersection. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon Drive and Foremost Drive through June 7.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Gattis School Road and McNeil Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Reduced to one lane in each direction between FM 487 in Jarrell and Hill Road in Bell County from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop; only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): The left lane will be closed in both directions between York Creek Road and Centerpoint Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

U.S. 183: The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and the right turn lane at Manor Road will also be closed. The right lane will be closed both directions between New Hope Road and Lakeline Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The turnarounds at Manor/Springdale Road will be closed as needed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Various closures in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The main lanes will be closed under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic will go through the signal at MLK and the turnarounds at MLK will also be closed. The northbound exit to westbound U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; detour via the Manor Road exit and follow the frontage road. Multiple northbound lanes will be closed between Loyola Lane and Manor/Springdale Road from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as needed; traffic will shift between the main lanes and frontage road and there will be signs to direct drivers to open lanes and detours. The southbound exit to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday night; detour via the Interstate 35 North exit and follow the frontage road. Multiple southbound lanes will be closed between Manor/Springdale Road and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as needed; traffic will detour either to the frontage road at Manor Road or down Manor Road to Loyola Lane. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to two lanes between Clock Tower Drive and I-35 until further notice.

Texas 71: The eastbound right lane will be closed at Bee Creek Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 95: One lane traffic control with flaggers between County Road 124 and County Road 346 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Texas 130: The southbound left lane will be closed across Parmer Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): The northbound right two lanes will be closed between Enfield and Windsor roads and the right lane up to Westover Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The Enfield and Windsor entrance ramps will also be closed.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Hound Dog Trail and Hunters Bend Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 972: Reduced to one lane each direction at Willis Creek through May 23.

RM 1431: Various closures in both directions between Market Street and Cottonwood Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions at Lake Crest Drive from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

FM 1460: Reduced to one southbound lane approaching Teravista Crossing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 1626: Various closures in both directions between Leisurewood Drive and Bear Creek from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 24. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between U.S. 79 and Texas 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June (except Memorial Day).

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The westbound right lane will be closed between Westlake Drive and Camp Craft Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Walsh Tarlton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flaggers will control traffic as needed at Eanes School Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 2439 (Hunter Road): Various right lane closures in both directions between Center Point Road and Posey Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; traffic controlled by flaggers as needed.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through June 24; detour via Walker Street or Ponca Street.

Del Monte Road: Restricted to southbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane through June 7. Northbound traffic can use Torres Street/Crumley Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Howard Lane (Gregg Manor Road): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through May. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through May. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Oltorf Street: Alternating closures in all directions at Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Posey Road: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 until May 24. Posted detour via Central Avenue.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

Wilke Lane: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Heatherwilde Drive and Limestone Commercial Drive from 9 a.m. to 4:40 pm. Tuesday and Wednesday.