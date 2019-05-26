25 years ago:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Lawton Chiles signed a law touted as the nation's toughest anti-tobacco measure Thursday, giving Florida new legal tool to sue tobacco companies for the costs of caring for Medicaid patients stricken by smoking-related illnesses.

50 years ago:

AUSTIN - Formally, the spotlight will be on the signing of two bills affecting Texas Tech here today - but some off-stage name-calling may prove a major distraction.

75 years ago:

NEW YORK - There was little football talk in the lobby of the hotel where the National Gridiron Coach's Association starts its first war-time study of the rules tomorrow that a quarter-back rehearsing signals would have been mistaken for a tax expert.

100 years ago:

LISBON - The first aerial passage of the Atlantic Ocean was completed b the United States naval seaplane NC-4, which alighted in the harbor here at 3:45 p.m. (Washington tie) today.