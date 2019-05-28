SOUTH AUSTIN

TxDOT to begin work

on bridge over St. Johns

The Texas Department of Transportation will undertake major work on the St. Johns Avenue bridge over Interstate 35 during the next several months beginning in late May or early June.

The bridge will reopen in the fall, weather permitting. Construction will include the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge, the addition of new frontage road U-turn lanes in each direction at St. Johns and the addition of new intersection bypass lanes in each direction under St. Johns.

During bridge reconstruction, pedestrians and bicyclists access will remain at St. Johns Avenue on the recently completed U-turn bridge that will later serve as the permanent south-to-northbound U-turn for vehicles.

The temporary walkway, which will include signalized crosswalks on both the east and west side of I-35, will be on the north side of St. Johns. The walkway will remain in place until the new St. Johns Avenue bridge is completed and open to traffic this year.

AUSTIN

Firm's golf event raises

$70,000 for nonprofits

CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has raised more than $70,000 at its annual Charity Golf Bash in Austin, benefiting various local groups.

Austin Habitat for Humanity, CASA of Travis County, Any Baby Can, Caritas of Austin, Explore Austin and Helping Hand Home all received funds raised by the event, which took place at TopGolf and included a silent auction, raffle, golf with TopGolf professionals and a wine ring toss.

The CBRE Foundation, the nonprofit that funds the company’s philanthropic initiatives, will match a portion of the funds raised.

EAST AUSTIN

Resolution Center

to dedicate library

The Dispute Resolution Center in East Austin will host a dedication ceremony June 19 for the Laura Otey Memorial Library at its office, at 5407 Interstate 35 North, Suite 410. Coffee and snacks will be served from noon until 2 p.m.

Otey was a special education teacher and administrator in the Austin school district for 41 years. She began her second career as a conflict resolution educator and trainer in 1991. She and her husband, Bob Otey, trained many mediators at the Dispute Resolution Center until her death in October. The nonprofit provides mediation services to the Travis County area.

Bob Oatey has contributed his wife’s collection of more than 1,000 books on mediation to the Dispute Resolution Center, and in gratitude, the center has established the library at its office.

GEORGETOWN

Improvements to airport

will be celebrated Friday

The city of Georgetown will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday to celebrate the completion of the recent improvements to the Georgetown Municipal Airport, at 500 Terminal Drive.

The most recently completed work includes the rehabilitation of Runway 18-36, the airport’s main north-south runway. Other improvements include the construction of a parallel north-south taxiway, lighting upgrades and the relocation of the fuel storage tanks to above-ground.

The event will include remarks from Mayor Dale Ross and Marc Williams, deputy executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation, as well as Buz Landry, who attended the airport’s opening in November 1945.

BUDA

Railroad at Rose streets

to be closed Wednesday

Buda has announced upcoming road closures due to work on the Houston Street Area Drainage Improvement Project.

Railroad at Rose streets will be closed Wednesday, with the city’s contractor allowed to work from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The contractor will be required to secure the construction zone overnight. Detour signs will be up in the area and the contractor will have a traffic control plan in force at all times during work within the public right-of-way. Affected water utility customers will be notified at least 48 hours prior to any work proceeding after normal working hours.

The project is expected to be finished in summer.

