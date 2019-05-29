RIVERA - A 15-month-old boy died Tuesday when the vehicle he was traveling in was involved in a crash with a semi-trailer.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., on US Highway 77, half a mile south of Rivera, in Kleberg County.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety, preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Chevy Suburban, occupied by the driver and four passengers including the 15-month-old, was traveling northbound on US 77 as a 2005 Freight-liner truck tractor semi-trailer, occupied by the driver only, was traveling southbound on US Highway 77.

The driver of the Chevy Suburban traveled into the southbound lane.

The driver of the semi-trailer tried to take evasive action to avoid a collision. However, he was unable to and was struck by the Chevy Suburban in the driver’s side.

Troopers identified the 15-month-old as Ezekiel Castro a resident of Edinburg. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

A 10-year-old male passenger and the adult male driver of the Suburban were both trapped and had to extracted before they were both airlifted by Halo-Flight to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline and Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi.

A nine-year-old male and adult female were transported to Spohn Kleberg in Kingsville. Due to their injuries, the nine-year-old boy and the adult female passenger were transported to hospitals in Corpus Christi.

The driver of the semi-truck was checked by EMT’s at the scene of the crash and released.

Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.