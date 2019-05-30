I had a college professor who assigned students to write papers choosing the best and worst presidents. We had to provide seven reasons to justify our selections. Most students, including myself, picked Abraham Lincoln as the best, although a few chose John Kennedy, who was then president. I chose the Great Depression president Herbert Hoover as the worst.

If I had to pick the best today, I’d stick with Lincoln. But Hoover (and, more recently, Richard Nixon and George W. Bush, who were both awful) would easily give way to Donald Trump as unquestionably America’s worst president. Here are seven reasons why:

● Trump lies incessantly. He has made more than 10,100 false or misleading statements since his inauguration on everything from crowd size to how tariffs work, according to Washington Post fact checkers. And, no, Mr. President, we don’t need IDs to buy groceries. Sadly, Trump has so normalized lying that we are no longer shocked by it. Is this a person we want our children to emulate?

● Trump is corrupt. Last fall, a New York Times article listed numerous ways Trump, his family and aides have used the presidency to enrich themselves. These include taxpayers subsidizing Trump when he stays at his properties; Trump’s companies pushing to expand overseas with help from foreign governments; and foreign officials trying to curry favor by spending money at Trump’s properties.

Trump has sued to stop German bank Deutsche Bank from providing his financial records to two House committees. Deutsche Bank, which has faced scandals over past dealings with Russians, made large loans to Trump when other banks wouldn’t. If Trump has nothing to hide, why fight? Similarly, why is he fighting the release of his federal tax returns?

● Trump is a conman. He sold himself as an astute businessman, convincing many voters he would bring prosperity to the little guy. Now we know better. The New York Times reported recently that between 1985 and 1994 Trump’s businesses showed losses of nearly $1.2 billion. They paid no taxes in eight of those years. Meanwhile, Trump’s tax cuts have helped corporate giants, but the little guy not so much. His tariff battle with China has hurt farmers and threatens to increase prices of many consumer goods sold in the U.S.

● Trump incites hate and bigotry. He regularly insults critics and has slurred blacks, Mexicans, Muslims and immigrants. He has called white supremacists “very fine people.” His policy that separated hundreds of immigrant children from their parents is inhumane.

● Trump has denied climate change as a scientific fact, ignoring government scientists who warn of serious consequences to the world unless we substantially curtail burning fossil fuels. Instead, Trump’s policies favor fossil fuels and help exacerbate global warming.

● Trump is a would-be dictator who coddles strongmen. He has taken the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies. He has called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “honorable.” He has similarly praised dictatorial leaders of China, Turkey, the Philippines and Egypt.

● Trump thumbs his nose at the rule of law, undermining our democracy. He has attacked judges on rulings with which he has disagreed. He obstructed justice numerous times, as described by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. Trump is undermining the constitutionally guaranteed oversight authority of Congress by refusing to allow House committees to interview his former aides and by refusing to release the unredacted Mueller report. He has misused his emergency powers in bypassing Congress to fund his border wall and to sell arms to Saudi Arabia. He is pushing us headlong into a constitutional crisis.