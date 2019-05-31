Five Glen Rose High School students will be going to the American Legion Boys State, which will be held June 9-14 at the University of Texas in Austin.

The Glen Rose boys who were accepted this year are Danny Coates, Andrew Dunson, Orrin Miller, Brandt Moore and Winston Lagergren.

At American Legion Boys State, participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and the responsibilities, of a franchised citizen.

The training is objective and practical, with city, county, and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices.

The Glen Rose American Legion usually sends two of the best and brightest local boys to compete at the state level. This year, the local American Legion raised enough funds to send these five to participate.

American Legion’s Boys State is a participatory educational program for high school students in which each student becomes part of the operation of his local, county and state government.

Boys State has been an American Legion program since 1935, when is was organized to counter fascist-inspired Young Pioneer Camps. It was the idea of two Illinois Legionnaires, Hayes Kennedy and Harold Card. They organized the first Boys State at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.