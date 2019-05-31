Flint Hills Resources awarded seven local high school students with scholarships in May. The awards banquet was held on May 7th. During the banquet, a total of $81,500 was awarded to 61 students from all over South Texas.

Recipients were chosen based on their teacher’s nomination, an essay of principled entrepreneurship and their plants to pursue a career in the field of science, technology, engineering or math.

“The Flint Hills Resources tradition of scholarships, now in its sixth year, is something that we are immensely proud of. We want to be able to invest in the children that grow up in the communities that where we operate. Our goal is that these scholarship awards will help to propel them forward to the success that they are working towards,” said Brook Vickery, Vice-President and Manufacturing Manager, Flint Hills Resources Corpus Christi.

Coastal Bend recipients are as follows:

Jaqueline Carr, Calallen High School

Franchesca Alonso, Calallen High School

Kathrynn Campos, Calallen High School

Hannah Young, Calallen High School

Augustin Barrera, Robstown Early College High School

Cassidy Cantu, Robstown Early College High School

Jonathan Rodriguez, Agua Dulce High School