SOUTH AUSTIN

Dougherty Arts Center to host festival

The first Art Happens Here Spring Fling Festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Road.

The juried art show will feature an exhibit, sale and art workshop, with the opportunity to meet artists, study art techniques, watch demonstrations and participate in hands-on activities.

Find more information at austintexas.gov/dacevents.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Summer concert series starts Sunday

The Austin Symphony Orchestra's weekly summer concert series will begin Sunday, with a 7:30 p.m. performance at Hartman Concert Park in front of the Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Drive. The series will continue on subsequent Sundays through Aug. 25.

The free concerts will feature different Austin Symphony Orchestra ensembles, beginning with strings and ending with a big band performance on Aug. 25. No concert will be held July 7.

For a full schedule, visit austinsymphony.org.

LEANDER

City to host free Mason Days event

The city of Leander will host Mason Days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday near the Mason Homestead, 1101 S. Bagdad Road.

The free event will include pioneer-era demonstrations of blacksmithing, rope making, rug hooking, candle making, woodworking and beekeeping. Food and additional activities also will part of the event.

HUTTO

Library to kick off reading program

The Friends of the Hutto Public Library will host a kickoff party for the “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program on Friday. The event will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The party at the Hutto Public Library, 500 W. Live Oak St., will include a visit from Curious George and The Man in the Yellow Hat; science, technology, mathematics and engineering activities; a popcorn bar; refreshments; and the opportunity to sign up for summer activities, such as Book Buddies, kids art and Lego robotics.

PFLUGERVILLE

Plant swap blooms Saturday

A plant swap will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pflugerville Public Library, 1008 W. Pfluger St.

All plants must be labeled, including a note about proper growing conditions. Drought-tolerant species are encouraged, but no invasive species can be swapped. Participants must bring one plant for every one they take; donations of seeds, plants and cuttings will be accepted.

BUDA

Splash pad celebration on Saturday

A grand opening celebration for the Green Meadows Park splash pad will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The park is located at 2357 Green Meadows Lane, and the 1,400-square-foot splash pad includes nearly 20 spray features.

The free event will include Kona Ice, additional vendors, bounce houses and interactive games.

BASTROP COUNTY

County launches Adopt-a-Road program

Bastrop County recently launched its Adopt-a-Road program, which calls on local organizations to help the county maintain litter-free roads.

Participating organizations will apply to adopt a section of county road that covers a minimum of two miles for a period of at least two years. The adopting organization will pick up litter along the stretch of road a minimum of two times annually or possibly quarterly.

The county will be responsible for erecting at least two signs signifying the adopted section of road; providing safety information literature to volunteers, along with trash bags, traffic control signs and safety vests. County employees also will remove filled litter bags and large, heavy or hazardous items from the adopted section.

Find a full list of program guidelines and submit an application at co.bastrop.tx.us.

STONEWALL

LBJ National Park to screen movie

The Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park will screen “Support Your Local Sheriff” at dusk Saturday at the LBJ Ranch on Park Road 52 in Stonewall. The film's part of the park’s Movies Under the Stars series.

Released in 1969, "Support Your Local Sheriff" stars James Garner as a skilled gunslinger who takes on the job of sheriff in a rough and tumble gold rush town in Colorado.

Access to the ranch starts at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments.

— American-Statesman staff