The City of Robstown is in the middle of a massive reinvention. City employees, administrators and residents are working toward presenting the town they love in a positive light and showcasing their city’s benefits and contributions to the Coastal Bend.

Robstown has received it’s share of negative press as of late, but City Manager Herman Rodriguez said the community is growing and thriving.

“Robstown is bringing in many new industries and has a lot of big things in the works,” said Rodriguez.

Large pieces of the new Harbor Bridge are being constructed off of County Road 36, near Robstown, providing jobs and increased traffic to the city.

The city is also the site of a new airplane terminal named after longtime Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal. The terminal was opened in December of 2018 and will hopefully encourage growth along the construction of the new I-69 corridor.

Chaparral Industries has also recently set up shop in the community. They are a fabric coating company that is proud to call Robstown home.

According to Rodriguez, the city is also putting “continued efforts” into the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay. Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds will also play host to the State of the County address, given by County Judge Barbra Canales.

Big things are happening in Cotton Picker country and the city wants the Coastal Bend to know it.