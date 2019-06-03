In keeping with the theme that no child should ever go hungry, Stephenville ISD is stepping up its effort to combat child hunger this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program will take place from June 4-26 at Gilbert Intermediate cafeteria.

Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m.

“The students do not have to be enrolled in summer school to eat,” said Cheryl Dowell, director of child nutrition at SISD.

The daily menus vary and offer students 18 and younger healthy, delicious meals at no cost.

For breakfast students will enjoy cereal, fresh fruit, muffins, sausage and chicken biscuits, pancakes, French toast, breakfast burritos and fresh juice and milk.

Lunch will consist of chicken and barbecue sandwiches, pizza, cheeseburgers, popcorn chicken, steak fingers, tuna salad, fruits and vegetables and milk.

Child hunger is a growing problem in the U.S.

According to No Kid Hungry, more than 12 million children in the U.S. live in “food insecure” homes meaning that there isn’t enough food for every member of the family to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Dowell said she expects to feed between 150-180 local students per day.