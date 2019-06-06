Amarillo Chamber of Commerce officials joined an array of sponsors on Wednesday in touting the organization's Summer Fireworks Extravaganza, which is slated for June 29.

"We've had great response and great support," Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Molberg said during a media briefing at 1000 S. Polk St. promoting the effort celebrating America's independence. "We're going to showcase a lot of our Chamber restaurants, and along with that, we're going to have the most phenomenal fireworks show in the history of Amarillo. But we want folks to come down and spend the day, because it's going to be a lot of fun."

Officials said the Chamber of Commerce is being joined by the City of Amarillo, Amarillo National Bank and Happy State Bank as Stars & Stripes Presenting Sponsors of the event, which will be held downtown from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and feature music on two stages, food vendors and fireworks.

"The City of Amarillo is extremely proud to be a part of the Amarillo Chamber Summer Fireworks Extravaganza," Mayor Pro Tem Freda Powell said. "This event would not be possible without all of the sponsors and the amazing leadership of the Chamber of Commerce. I really appreciate the pride and care that has been invested in this wonderful event. This event provides an opportunity for our community to come together and I invite everyone to come out and celebrate America's independence."

Organizers said music will be offered from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., via the Amarillo National Bank Stage at 6th and Polk, featuring Monarch while the Happy State Bank Stage between 6th / 7th Taylor / Fillmore will feature DJ Spade. Meanwhile, Affiliated Foods and Ben E. Keith Good Eats Street will be on 6th Avenue between Polk and Fillmore, offering food trucks and food / beverage vendors. The fireworks show, launched from 3rd and Johnson, is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

"It's an honor to support the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Amarillo in this important event," Amarillo National Bank President William Ware said. "Mayor Pro Tem Powell touched on this - the event brings people together. And that's why we want to be involved. We want people to gather, share ideas, have fun and help Amarillo shine. This is a fun event and we encourage everyone to come out. We're honored to be a part of this."

Happy State Bank Chairman and CEO J. Pat Hickman said the Summer Fireworks Extravaganza represents family, fun and community.

"And nothing says community like a July 4 celebration," he said. "There's the fireworks, the hot dogs and friends. It's a fun time and we're happy to be a part of it. It fits Amarillo, it fits us and we're proud to do it."