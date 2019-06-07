A wreck on Highway 77 claimed the life of a 21 year old Corpus Christi man early Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred near County Road 44 at 2:48 a.m.
A black Chevrolet Camaro that was driven by Nicholas Tovar, according the Nueces County Medical
Examiner’s office, struck the back of a tractor trailer. After striking the rig, Tovar lost control of the
vehicle and struck a concrete median.
Fatal wreck on HWY 77
