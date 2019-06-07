When summer comes around, some children need a reliable place to get a healthy meal. Any

child under the age of 18 is welcome to a free breakfast and lunch this summer at certain

schools in the Robstown school district. Breakfast and lunch will be provided from June 3-July

11 at select campuses.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Driscoll Elementary.

Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Driscoll and from 11 a.m. until 12:30

p.m. at both Seale Junior High and Robstown Early College High School.

Anyone needing to find a meal for their children can text FOODTX to 877-877 and they will be

directed to the nearest meal provision station.