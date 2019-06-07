Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held her first State of the County address last week in Robstown

at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

"We're gathered here today to talk about the overview of the county and the health of our fiscal

abilities. Also, I'm here to tell you the state of the county is good and getting stronger every day,"

Canales said.

Canales also used the address to unveil her ‘5 for 5’ plan. A list of five goals that she hopes to accomplish

in the next five years. Included in the goals are an improved Emergency Operations Center, instilling a

sense of quality of place, improved health outcomes, enhanced asset management and providing better

wages for Nueces County residents.

Canales defined quality of place as attracting small to medium size businesses to the county, not just the

industrial businesses which are feature prominently in the county’s economy. Improved health

outcomes involve ‘reinvesting our hospital district tax dollars’ and improving behavioral health care

access across the county.

Canales also discussed the county’s financial statements, which she feels show growth and

improvement.

Around 800 people were in attendance at the luncheon.