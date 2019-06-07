Six men were killed in a car crash off of Farm to Market road 1694 late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Seven other passengers in the SUV were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries.

The incident began around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday night when a SUV was clocked speeding on Highway 77 northbound. A Robstown police officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for speeding. According to law enforcement sources, the vehicle exited the highway, but did not pull over. The SUV eventually pulled into a brushy area and the officer lost sight of the vehicle. The pursuit was called off at 11:46 p.m.

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4 a.m. on Wednesday of two men knocking on a door in the area where the vehicle was lost. The men appeared to be injured. When deputies arrived on scene, the men were gone. Later that morning, around 5 a.m., two young men were spotted walking on FM 1694 and appeared injured. Contact was made with these two men, who spoke only Spanish. They led law enforcement to the vehicle that had hit a trench at a high rate of speed.

Paramedics were called in and six men were found deceased in the vehicle. Seven others were transported to local hospitals, two men are in custody for what Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper referred to as ‘immigration issues.’ Helicopters were utilized in getting the men out of the muddy field where their vehicle had crashed.

“We are suffering with these families because of what is happening 150 miles away at the border,” said Sheriff Hooper.

Hooper also said that this scenario had the classic markings of human trafficking. Most of the men in the SUV were from different Central American countries including El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Hooper also mentioned some of the men were from Mexico.