Fourteen ranches from the tri-state area competed in the Amarillo National Center for the 32nd Annual Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo June 7 and 8.

"Our mission is to promote Amarillo the cowboy way," said Trent Winings, rodeo co-chair. "Inviting these great ranches -- they just love to compete and it's been successful every year."

Winings, who has co-chaired the rodeo for three years, said you don't have to live the cowboy lifestyle to enjoy all the rodeo has to offer.

"We try to cater to everybody and put on a special event," he said. "Not only do we have people from other cities attending, but most every year, we have people from other countries that attend the rodeo."

The CCCRR is not your average rodeo; it highlights and touts the work it takes to run a ranch.

"One of the crowd favorites is when the kids ride the sheep," said Dan Quandt, Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council senior vice president. "The key to this whole thing is these aren't professional rodeo people but they are real cowboys showcasing their talents and day-to-day routines."

Quandt said the rodeo, cattle parade and Cowboy Christmas vendors have become an Amarillo tradition.

"It's good for showcasing all that Amarillo has, but especially all that we are born from," he said. "It honors our agriculture industry, especially the ranching industry; everything we have now is thanks to ranching and farming so this a small way this rodeo has to say 'thank you' for all of that."