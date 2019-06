DISMISSALS

Potter County

Potter County 181st District Court

Raghu Nath. Sept. 14, 2017 – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed May 30.

Potter County 320th District Court

Eulalio Herrera Jr. Aug. 1, 1998 – Criminal nonsupport. Dismissed May 28.

Mykel Luis Gonzales. Nov. 20, 2016 – Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Dismissed May 28.

Amanda Paige Pearson. July 18, 2017 – Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Dismissed May 24.

Leo Greene. Sept. 17 – Aggravated assault against public servant. Dismissed May 24.

Randall County

Randall County 181st District Court

Donald Ray Adams. Nov. 15, 2017 - Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed May 21.

Randall County 251st District Court

Marsha Mae Jones. May 5, 2019 – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed May 23.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Ethan James Prado. July 21 – Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Dismissed May 10.

Aaron Avila. Two charges: (1) Aug. 16, 2017 – driving with license invalid, enhanced and (2) Sept. 13 – two counts: unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces in drug-free zone. All dismissed May 13.

Franklin Micheal Laroe. Oct. 23 – Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Dismissed May 13.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Amanda Jane Maxey. April 18, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 8.

Rickey Shawn Thomas Jr. May 1, 2018 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed May 7.

Bethany Jo Nipper. Dec. 17 – Resist arrest, search or transport. Dismissed May 10.

Charles Miles Cudmore. Feb. 17 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed May 14.

Latisha Rene Tipton. April 7 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed May 14.