The Amarillo Police Department recognized a group of officers for its weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday acknowledgement.

Sergeants Cody Lavery and Brandon Worley, Cpl. Thomas Newton, and Officers Matthew Brush, Eric Skaggs, Logan Randolph, Eddie Caballero, Hershel Lopresto, Michael Woodard, Vandan Bernal, Shelby Avalos, and Patricia Moreno were lauded for their work in apprehending a violent suspect.

Around 4 a.m. on May 25, 2019, Brush and Avalos were working in north Amarillo at one of the APD's Project Safe Neighborhood zones when they were made aware of a suspect wanted for a parole violation relating to murder and kidnapping charges.

Brush located the suspect's vehicle a short time later in the 2600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. He contacted the APD SWAT and, along with Caballero, set up spike strips under the vehicle's back tire while the suspect slept in the driver’s seat.

While officers were waiting on SWAT, the driver woke up and began to drive away. Brush followed and activated his patrol car's emergency red and blue lights, but the suspect did not stop. Another officer was able to spike the suspect's car a second time, and this slowed the suspect down, eventually causing the vehicle to be disabled. The driver exited the vehicle and ran away on foot.

After a short chase, Lopresto was able to taze the suspect, and officers took him into custody, arresting him on numerous charges including the two outstanding warrants.

Project Safe Neighborhood is a partnership between the APD and several federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Marshals. They look at APD cases involving violent criminals and felons and take federal charges on them, if possible, to keep them in jail and increase their jail time. This is helping to protect the citizens of Amarillo, especially those in lower income neighborhoods.

When law enforcement keeps the bad guys in jail, they can’t go back home and terrorize their neighbors -- it makes Amarillo a safer place to live, work and play.