A Bluff Dale man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident over the weekend.

According to preliminary reports, the Texas Highway Patrol was notified of the crash on State Highway 281 north of Stephenville at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday.

When troopers arrived, they found that a 2015 Ford Edge driven by 64-year-old Jesse Kendrick, of Bluff Dale, had crossed over into the southbound lanes and into the west barrow ditch and struck a culvert.

The Ford struck several trees and rolled onto its left side.

The driver was taken by air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in serious condition. His current condition is not known.