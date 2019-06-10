FREER - After the talent show, military appreciation and evening wear, the 2019 Fourth of July Royalty was crowned Sunday.

The new 2019 Miss Fourth of July is Allena Danielle Maldonado. She is the daughter of Adele and Mark Luna, and Joe Trevino.

Junior Miss is Sara Perez, the daughter of Espy Perez.

Princess is Kylie Elise Luna, daughter of Richard and Kelly Luna.

Little Mister is Levi Ramon Maldonado, the son of Ramon Maldonado and Karissa Campos.

Little Miss is Daleigha Rose Trevino, daughter of Peter and Lisa Trevino.