A man was hospitalized early Wednesday with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing downtown, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics and Austin police responded to the 110 block of East Sixth Street, which is in between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street, around 5 a.m.

The man was described as being in his 30s.

#APD Officers are on the scene of a reported Stabbing at E 6th St/Brazos. 1 person transported with life-threatening injuries. No further info at this time.#WC6

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)June 12, 2019

FINAL:#ATCEMSMedics have transported a ~30's Male to a local Trauma Center with critical life-threatening injuries, from a reported stabbing at the ~110 block of E 6th St (05:00) . No other information available.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS)June 12, 2019