ARANSAS COUNTY - Two men died in a vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.

The fatal accident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m., on State Highway 35, approximately four miles north of North Beach in Aransas County.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation revealed that 27-year-old Daniel Aaron Olvera was traveling north in a 1999 Chevy Silverado. According to witnesses, Olvera attempted to pass another vehicle traveling north and was driving in the south bound lane of SH 35.

Glen Franklin Prince, 62, was traveling south on SH 35 in a 2015 Ford F-250 and attempted to take evasive action to steer to the right before being struck head-on by Olvera's vehicle.

Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Olvera was a resident of Corpus Christi.

Prince was a resident of Port Lavaca.

DPS troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.