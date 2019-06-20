Summer is officially here. As we move into the new season, transportation, fiscal health and general civic updates are top of mind for the City of Rollingwood.

Regarding transportation, we always like to share a friendly reminder to keep our streets safe as children are out of school and will be playing around our neighborhoods. Please use our roads responsibly, and keep an eye out for kids who are walking and biking to their summer activities.

We had a great Bike Rodeo earlier this month, teaching our young Rollingwood residents how to be responsible while having fun on their bikes. Many thanks to our Municipal Court Clerk Kim Wood for all of her planning efforts, to the Rollingwood Police Department for hosting and to the Rollingwood Police Benevolent Association for its financial support.

In the same vein, the City of Rollingwood is also working with the Texas Department of Transportation to improve conditions on Bee Cave Road—with an emphasis on bike and pedestrian safety, as well as high water concerns via Eanes Creek. We’ve heard your concerns and your suggestions, and we are working with our state mobility partner to create a safer and more efficient roadway for everyone.

Beyond transportation and safety, the fiscal health of our city remains a top priority for the city. We are continuing to work toward the long-term fiscal health of Rollingwood so that we can provide the best service to our residents while keeping affordability in sight.

On May 22, the city accepted an offer from its competitive bond sale. The results were fantastic: The sale of refunding bonds resulted in a total cash flow savings of nearly $2.7 million to the city. Sincere thanks go to our finance team, including our city finance manager Abel Campos and James Gilley with US Capital Advisors. I also want to thank Amber Lewis, our city administrator, as well as our City Council, for continuing to make prudent decisions for the city’s finances.

The City of Rollingwood is also in the early stages of preparing a long-term financial plan. Our work focuses on creating strategic investment and debt management policies to ensure a fiscally sustainable future.

As we work toward improved fiscal health in Rollingwood, the emphasis is on connecting all of the different elements of our city’s future, rather than allowing ourselves to get trapped in siloed thinking.To this end, the city is working on a commercial corridor study that will culminate in a strategic commercial plan for Rollingwood. This is the next step in the process kicked off by our successful branding effort, with the ultimate goal of improving our city’s revenue streams by providing a framework to optimize our commercial area. By doing this, we work to satisfy the needs and desires of our residents, business owners, employees and visitors.

The new plans and policies we are developing will work in tandem with the capital improvements envisioned by the infrastructure improvement plan, currently in the works, and park master plan that has already been adopted by the city. All together, these will provide the City of Rollingwood with a comprehensive vision for the future, improving the city for generations to come.

Other exciting updates from the City of Rollingwood include welcoming our newest Rollingwood Police Department officer, Alex Melinn. Be sure to say hello to Officer Melinn when you see him around town. I’d also like to welcome our new city attorney, Charles Zech, and city prosecutor, Megan Santee. Both are attorneys at Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal & Zech, PC. A sincere thank you to Doug Young and Willie Schmerler of Scanlan, Buckle & Young PC for their years of dedicated service to our city.

Finally, July 4 is right around the corner. Don’t forget to come celebrate with your friends and neighbors at the annual Rollingwood Fourth of July Celebration presented by the Rollingwood Women’s Club. The parade will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the party in the park at 9:30 a.m., and we’ll end the night with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. at the Zilker Clubhouse. I hope to see you there.

Balancing affordability while providing services residents need is a challenge for every city, and it is my top priority to make sure we do it correctly in Rollingwood. If you have questions, comments or thoughts on the infrastructure improvement plan, business development along Bee Cave Road or any other affordability, transportation or city service topic, we would love to hear from you. You can email me at MDyson@rollingwoodtx.gov, or contact our City Administrator Amber Lewis at ALewis@rollingwoodtx.gov.

Mike Dyson is the mayor of Rollingwood.