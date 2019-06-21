Earlier this month, the local business community welcomed Young Living: Missy & Clark Miller, LLC to the Greater Anna Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Health and wellness has been an interest of ours as long as we can remember,” the propreitors said. “As a Registered Dietitian and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist we began looking at how we could incorporate our training with a more holistic lifestyle once our children had some immediate health needs. This lead us down a path of research and thus opened up manyopportunities to share our knowledge with others…we knew there was a growing need for natural wellness and 6 years after starting this business, the need is still ever-present.”

The business’ mission is to provide education, resources and targeted wellness products to all who are looking to embrace a more holistic lifestyle.

The Millers said they chose to join the Chamber because they “deeply value community involvement and supporting other local businesses.”

“We have a large, local organization and wanted to help our team be a greater voice for the natural health community,” they said. “Young Living is a wellness, lifestyle company focusing on the use of essential oils in the following categories. As one can see, we value essential oils in the use of every aspect of health and wellness!”

The Millers said they offer monthly classes via their private members community and public pages.