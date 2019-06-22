When Barbara George graduated from Levelland High School, she knew she wanted a career in physical education. The timing was perfect because South Plains College opened its doors in fall 1958, and she was among the first class of 576 students.

The college opened with five buildings – Administration, Gymnasium/Student Union center, library/fine arts, agricultural Shop Building and the Auditorium. Area students took advantage of the bus system which brought them to Levelland. The campus also included the college president’s home. George said the students lived at home while they attended college.

At SPC, She became active in school activities. She was a cheerleader for two years, a member of the Queen’s Court during Homecoming and a member of Coach Shires Social Club.

“I worked in the student lunchroom and I worked part time at the steakhouse,” she said. “I probably would not have gone to college if I hadn’t gotten the scholarship.”

George said during her senior year, she was supposed to attend the Awards Assembly. However, she and her friends were hanging out in the Home Economics Room. One of her classmates alerted George to get to the auditorium immediately because she was slated to receive a special honor.

George was awarded the first Las Fidelas Study Club Scholarship which was established in 1958. She said Mrs. Bill Thomman presented the scholarship to her. Thomman is still a current member of the club.

While at SPC, George met her husband Rufus. He pitched the first baseball game won by the SPC baseball team. After graduation, George transferred to Texas Tech where she earned her bachelor’s degree. The couple moved to Farmington, N.M., where she taught for two years before continuing her teaching career at Portales, N.M., where she now resides. She directed the Maypole for 25 years, and she is the only person to have won a state championship in academics (mock trial) and athletics (track). The annual track meet is named for her. She now serves as the Municipal Judge in Portales.

As she looks back at her time at SPC, George said she had a wonderful experience and fond memories of the faculty and students. She enjoyed the dances in the SUB and costume parties.

“It was really nice to meet the other girls that were coming in from the communities,” she said. “Everybody knew everybody and everybody worked and went to school. It was a fun time.”

She was honored recently by the Las Fidelas Study Club during their spring meeting and tour of the SPC Fine Arts Gallery.