Austin city leaders on Tuesday will discuss an audit of the police body camera program, which found several shortcomings that officials say inhibit the Police Department’s goal of using the devices to foster more transparency and accountability.

Two key findings from the audit, which is still in draft form, concluded that:

• Supervisors have not been conducting quarterly reviews of footage to find and correct issues with officers, which is required by department policy.

• The department hasn’t tracked information requests for body-worn camera footage, or the cases in which they were released or withheld.

Auditors also found some videos were not started or stopped properly, camera views were sometimes blocked and footage was often incorrectly or inconsistently categorized.

Figures from the document show 4% of videos considered in the audit had the camera lens obstructed at some point. Another 11% did not include a 30-second pre-record, 3% did not start at the beginning of an incident and 4% stopped before the end of an incident.

Austin police began issuing the cameras to officers working in the downtown area in 2016. As of April, all sworn Austin police officers except chiefs and commanders had been issued a camera.

According to the report, around 2 million videos have been uploaded by officers.

The Audit and Finance Committee, which includes Mayor Steve Adler, along with council members Alison Alter, Leslie Pool, Kathie Tovo and Jimmy Flannigan, will discuss the audit at 9:30 a.m. at Austin City Hall.