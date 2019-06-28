GEORGETOWN

City announces

July 4 facility closings

The city of Georgetown announced the offices and facilities to be closed for the Fourth of July.

Closed facilities will include Airport Terminal, 500 Terminal Drive; the Animal Shelter, 110 Walden Drive; City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.; Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.; Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.; Municipal Court, 510 W. Ninth St.; Parks and Recreation Administration, 1101 N. College St.; Planning Department, 406 W. Eighth St.; Public Safety Operations and Training Center, Police Records and Fire Support Services offices, 3500 D.B. Wood Road; Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave. (facility and splash pool closed); Tennis Center, 400 Serenada Drive (facility and pool closed); and Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St.

The outdoor pools will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. at River Ridge, 414 S. Ridge Circle; Village, 370 Village Commons Blvd.; and Williams Drive, 3201 Williams Drive. Outdoor splash pads will be operating at San Jose Park, 707 San Jose St.; Rabbit Hill Park, 1109 Blue Ridge Drive; and downtown at Ninth and Main streets.

There will be no GoGeo bus service. There will be regular solid waste and recycling collection for city of Georgetown customers. For more information on trash or recycling collection: 512-930-1715. The Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive, will be open normal hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WEST LAKE HILLS

July 4th parade

kicks off city event

The Westlake Chamber of Commerce and the city of West Lake Hills will host the 13th annual Fourth of July Parade and Celebration.

The parade will start and end in the Northstar Bank parking lot on Bee Cave Road and Westlake Drive. Parade participants should arrive by 8:30 a.m. so the parade can begin at 8:45 a.m. The celebration will include costume contests, live music and free food will be provided by local businesses.

ROSANKY

Town celebration

begins at 2 p.m. Saturday

The Spirit of Rosanky Celebration will run from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wagon Wheel Gas-n-Go, 2165 FM 535.

The free event will include food trucks, snow cones, a beer and soda wagon, live music from Wesley Pearson and a fireworks show.

BUDA

Old San Antonio Road

to be closed Friday

San Antonio Road between Main Street and Manchaca Springs Road will be closed until 5 p.m. Friday.

It will reopen to northbound traffic only at the end of the day. The closure is due to a waterline that needs to be installed across the road for the new Buda Elementary School.

— American-Statesman staff