EAST AUSTIN

Meet the finalists

for medical director

The city of Austin announced it will host a meet-the-finalists event for the new Austin Public Health medical director from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile St.

This position will serve under the director of the Austin Public Health Department and is responsible for clinical oversight of medically related services provided by the Austin Public Health Department. The medical director performs the duties of local health authority as described in the city ordinance, county regulations and state statute.

For more information: 974-9304; rudy.vela2@austintexas.gov.

GEORGETOWN

San Gabriel Park hosts

daylong July 4 festivities

The 36th annual Sertoma Club Family July 4 celebration and fireworks display will begin at 11 a.m. at San Gabriel Park, 445 E. Morrow St.

Live entertainment will be from noon to 10:30 p.m., featuring the Austin Party Band before and after the fireworks show. The festival will also include arts and crafts vendors, food vendors including a beer and wine vendor, a petting zoo, classic and antique cars, games and rides for children and adults. Admission to the event is free; however, there are fees for some activities.

The July 4 Hometown Parade in San Gabriel Park will begin at 11 a.m. at the low-water crossing near the College Street bridge and will end at the large pavilion. Participants should gather at 10:30 a.m. at the low-water crossing. Kids are encouraged to decorate wagons or bicycles for the parade. Motorized vehicles and pets will not be permitted in the parade.

The fireworks display will begin around 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the McMaster Athletic Fields on North College Street. Fireworks can be viewed from San Gabriel Park, Veterans of Foreign Wars Park and other areas in Georgetown. The main entrance to San Gabriel Park is by Chamber Way on North Austin Avenue.

There is limited parking in San Gabriel Park. Attendees are encouraged to park at Georgetown High School, 2211 N. Austin Ave., and carpool to San Gabriel Park. Limited handicapped parking is available in the designated area on the south side of the park. Parking will be available at the Georgetown Show Barn, 425 E. Morrow St.

The McMaster Fields parking lot and the Parks and Recreation Administration parking lot at North College Street and W.L. Walden Drive will be closed due to proximity to the fireworks fall zone. North College Street will be closed from 9 to 11 p.m. between the traffic circle and Holly Street. Parking, standing or sitting along that segment of North College Street will not be permitted during this time. The McMaster Athletic Fields will be closed all day.

Personal fireworks will be prohibited in the city limits of Georgetown.

BASTROP

'USO-styled' dance

set for Saturday night

“Red, White and You — Dancing Through the Decades” will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Bastrop Convention and Exhibit Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

The "USO-styled" event features Big Band and swing music and includes dance lessons, historical exhibits, food and drinks. Vintage dress is encouraged for a contest. The cost is $20 per person.

For tickets and more information: redwhiteyoudance.com.

— American-Statesman staff