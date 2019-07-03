ORANGE GROVE - Orange Grove police Chief Roy Guerrero confirmed that Eric Berber was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred at a local hotel.

Police were called to the hotel located on the 500 block of East Orange Avenue. When they arrived they found a person had been stabbed and had died from their injuries.

Berber was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

The deceased name has not been released due to the investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is an developing story.