DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

1 injured in 4-vehicle crash that blocked I-35

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin were blocked around midday Saturday after a crash involving as many as four vehicles, Austin fire officials said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the scene in the 600 block of I-35, just south of Seventh Street, and took one adult with minor injuries to the hospital.

Southbound traffic was diverted to the frontage roads, but congestion stretched from downtown to as far north as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and as far south as Woodward Street.

American-Statesman staff

AUSTIN

Car fire set to avoid payment, authorities allege

Authorities believe an Austin man tried to set his car on fire to avoid "the exorbitant monthly payment on his vehicle," according to court documents filed last week.

Emmanuel Gonell, 42, is charged with arson, a second-degree felony, in connection with a vehicle fire in which Gonell's BMW M3 burned in a parking lot at the intersection of Fifth and Red River streets in downtown Austin back on April 6. Gonell, who has denied to investigators setting his car on fire, was not in Travis County Jail on Saturday.

Austin Fire Department crews that put out the fire in the trunk found matches and paper stuffed into the battery compartment, according to an arrest affidavit filed against Gonell. Fire investigators also found a plastic bottle holding a liquid they said smelled like paint thinner, and "light bulbs hot-wired to the battery and grounded to the vehicle frame," the affidavit said.

But investigators also discovered that Gonell had filed about 28 insurance claims since 2004, and that "three were vehicle fires involving high-end sports or luxury cars owned or leased" by him, according to the affidavit. Gonell, investigators learned, was paying about $1,699 a month on the BMW.

In a voluntary interview with investigators, Gonell said "the device must have been placed by someone that wanted to set him up or, in his words, kill him," the affidavit said. But investigators pointed out to Gonell that someone would have needed unrestricted access to his car to set up the device in the trunk.

He said "someone must have broken into his house and set the device," according to the affidavit. But if someone wanted to hurt Gonell, investigators told him, they "could have done so when they broke into his house and would have no need to set an elaborate incendiary device.

The affidavit also notes that when Gonell's insurance company told him his fire claim was being investigated by them, too, Gonell withdrew his claim, saying he would pay for the damage, estimated to be worth more than $20,000.

Roberto Villalpando, American-Statesman

SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Suspect in greenbelt attack linked to YETI break-in

A man already accused by police of attacking a jogger on a South Austin greenbelt has now been linked to the burglary of the YETI office headquarters in Southwest Austin, according to court documents.

Robert Michael Lormand, 41, who has been charged with kidnapping after police say he tackled and pinned down a woman who was jogging in the Blunn Creek Greenbelt on June 24, is also charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, in connection with a March 16 break-in at the offices of the cooler company on Southwest Parkway.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against Lormand in the burglary case, video surveillance cameras spotted a man on the property around 12:08 a.m. The man went into the garage, then found an open door to a stairwell and made his way inside the building, where he checked cash registers in the coffee shop and cafe, the affidavit said. He also searched a receptionist desk and took an iPad before leaving the offices around 12:22 a.m., police said.

Police at the time of the reported burglary had video and pictures of the intruder but they could not identify him until Lormand was arrested in the kidnapping case, the affidavit said. Lormand's physical features — such as his hair, face and tattoos on his hand — matched the features of the man seen in the YETI security video, police said.

Lormand was in the Travis County Correctional Complex on Saturday with bail set for his burglary charge at $20,000. His combined bail, including charges of kidnapping and making a terroristic threat, has been set at $135,000.

Roberto Villalpando, American-Statesman