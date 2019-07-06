The Texas Legislature did not decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in the recently completed session, although it did pass two pot-related bills, one of which is getting statewide attention as low-level marijuana charges have been dropped by prosecutors.

House Bill 1325 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott last month and immediately went into effect because it had been overwhelmingly approved in the House and the Senate. To be clear, the bill legalized hemp and hemp-derived products such as CBD oil, according to a Texas Tribune report.

However, the new law has reportedly complicated the work of law enforcement because the bill changed the definition of marijuana, making it tougher to tell whether a substance is marijuana or hemp. That has resulted in prosecutors and crime labs maintaining they lack the resources to detect the difference, weakening cases.

Lawmakers also rejected a bill sponsored by Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso) that would have lessened criminal penalties for possession of small quantities of marijuana, the Tribune reported. The governor signed House Bill 3703, which expands medical conditions for which doctors can legally allow patients to obtain medical cannabis with up to .5 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) from a state-licensed dispensary. That measure takes effect Sept. 1.

“The distinction between marijuana and hemp requires proof of the THC concentration of a specific product or contraband, and for now, that evidence can come only from a laboratory capable of determining that type of potency, a category which apparently excludes most, if not all, of the crime labs in Texas right now,” read an advisory from the Texas District and County Attorneys Association last month and reported in our Thursday editions.

As a result, hundreds of misdemeanor marijuana charges have been dropped since the law became effective June 10. Likewise, they’ve indicated a reluctance to pursue new cases involving criminal charges for misdemeanor possession of marijuana of four ounces or less without a conclusive lab test. According to the bill, the legal limit distinguishing hemp from marijuana requires the presence of more than .3 percent of THC.

However, there is disagreement about whether the state has the facilities to test products. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) sponsored the bill in the Senate. He said Texas has labs capable of handling the testing, although turnaround times of results might be slower than expected early in the process. The 2018 Farm Bill, a federal measure that legalized hemp containing no more than 0.3 percent THC was a factor in the Texas bill’s quick passage.

“We are having daily conversations with law enforcement, prosecutors and hemp stakeholders to address and solve any concerns that exist as capacity catches up,” he told the Tribune. “With the passage of the Texas Hemp Bill, we now have proper regulations in place to protect Texas consumers at every turn.”

There is no doubt the law immediately taking effect is a factor as those tasked with enforcing statutes has no time to examine and adjust protocols and procedures. It should also be pointed out in most cases prosecutors have an option to refile and pursue charges.

Officials will have to continue working through the complicated challenges presented by the new law, which for now means either longer waits for test results because of capacity issues or committing significant money to expanding available tools and resources before following up on the tabled cases within the permissible window of time.