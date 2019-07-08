EAST AUSTIN

Learn to manage,

lower your utility bills

Austin Utilities will host a community outreach meeting to help customers manage and lower utility bills this summer from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave St.

Residents can get tips to lower summer utility bills, talk with representatives about energy and water use, learn how to monitor usage from a phone or tablet and find out about rebates for energy and water efficiency. Attendees can learn about vegetation and wildfire management.

For more information: austinenergy.com/go/summer.

EAST AUSTIN

Planning meeting Thursday

for Morrison Ranch park

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host its second community meeting on the planning process for John Treviño Jr. Metropolitan Park at Morrison Ranch from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Drive.

The department will share the comments that have been received and will have opportunities for community members to share more. The master-planning team will present the planning values that will guide the process of developing a great park and seek feedback on these values.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Lone Star Thunder Run

to benefit Make-A-Wish

The Lake Travis Powerboat Association is sponsoring the Lone Star Thunder Run, an event benefiting the Austin Make-A-Wish Foundation, Friday and Saturday on Lake Travis.

The event, which will feature a poker run, will begin Friday at Emerald Point Bar and Grill, 5973 Hiline Road.

A mandatory captains safety meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Emerald Point Bar and Grill. Performance powerboaters will run an itinerary of stops throughout Lake Travis including Emerald Point Bar and Grill; Shady Creek Marina (Shack 512), 8714 Lime Creek Road, Volente; Lakeway Marina, 103 A Lakeway Drive; Big Rick Mile Marker 52; the Gnarly Gar, 18200 Lakepoint Cove, Point Venture; and Beachside Billy's at Volente Beach Resort, 16107 RM 2769, Leander. Guests will return to Emerald Point Bar and Grill by 7 p.m. for the drawing of cards and music.

For more information: ltpa.net.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

offices to close for training

Two Williamson County justice of the peace offices will be closed for training next week.

The office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, 350 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park, will be closed for court personnel training Tuesday through Friday. All civil and criminal due dates and appearance dates will be extended until July 16. Online credit card payments are accepted on certain cases. To pay online, visit wilco.org/payJP2. When making a payment online, receipts should be maintained to provide proof of payment.

The office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, 211 W. Sixth St., Taylor, will be closed for court personnel training Thursday and Friday. Normal business hours will resume July 15. The public may mail any correspondence or use the drop box at the northeast corner facing Sixth Street. Citation due dates during this time will be extended to 5 p.m. July 15.

BASTROP

Film Alley Bastrop

to screen ‘Train Your Dragon’

A screening of “How to Train Your Dragon” will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Film Alley Bastrop, 1600 Chestnut St.

The film is rated PG and is 104 minutes. Tickets cost 50 cents, and popcorn and a drink can be purchased for $3.50. Limited seating, and no reservations available. Proceeds benefit Down Home Ranch.

— American-Statesman staff