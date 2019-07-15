Interstate 35 (Travis County): The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon Drive exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road approaching Stassney Lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed approaching Oltorf Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed after Oltorf Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound right two lanes will be closed between 51st Street and Airport Boulevard from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and the entrance from 51st Street will also be closed. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between St. Johns Avenue and Huntland Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed at the Oltorf Street exit for ¼ mile from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and the Oltorf Street exit will also be closed. Alternating closures on the northbound frontage road at Nelms Drive for 1,500 feet from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday; expect alternating closures on the frontage road as well, and the Oltorf Street exit and following entrance ramp will also be closed. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed either side of Boggy Creek Drive from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through July 26. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon and Stassney through Aug. 2. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; traffic will go through the intersection.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): The northbound frontage road will be closed between York Creek Road and Posey Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; detour at York Creek Road to Old Bastrop Highway to Posey Road. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey Road is closed until further notice.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Alternating rolling closures in both directions on the frontage roads between Bell County and Travis County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one northbound lane between Hesters Crossing and RM 620 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the RM 620 exit will also be closed. Reduced to one southbound lane between Bell County and FM 487 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop; only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August.

U.S. 79: The left lane will be closed in both directions between Brushy Creek Plant Road and Joe DiMaggio Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions between Main Street and Exchange Boulevard in Hutto from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating rolling closures in both directions between Interstate 35 and FM 1460 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating rolling closures in both directions between County Road 110 and Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

U.S. 183: The northbound bypass lane under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic will use the frontage road, with police directing traffic. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Various closures on the frontage road in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Alternating rolling closures in both directions between the Burnet County line and 183A Toll from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The turnarounds in both directions will be closed at Manor/Springdale Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The southbound entrance north of Manor Road will be closed at 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound lanes will be closed between Manor Road and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic will take the Manor Road exit and proceed to the next entrance ramp. The northbound bypass lane will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 51st Street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic will detour via Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Manor Road. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at Manor Road until Aug. 1.

Texas 21: Various closures in both directions between FM 2001 and the Caldwell County line from 8 a.m. to noon Monday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Texas 45 North: The center lane of the westbound frontage road will be closed approaching A.W. Grimes Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through July 25. The right lane on the eastbound frontage road will be closed for ½ mile after A.W. Grimes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Texas 71: Single lane closures in both directions between Bee Creek Road and Pedernales Summit Parkway from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions between the Pedernales River and the Blanco County line from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday. Various closures on the eastbound frontage road across Manchaca Road from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday, traffic permitting. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Alternating closures in both directions between Parmer Lane and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Loop 82 (Aquarena Springs Drive/Guadalupe Street): Multiple closures between intersections with Interstate 35, both north and south from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions between Interstate 35 and U.S. 290 from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

FM 967: Various closures in both directions between Buda Sportsplex and FM 1626 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

FM 969: Reduced to one lane in each direction across U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 1325 (Burnet Road): Various closures in both directions between Loop 1 and U.S. 183 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

RM 1431: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between 183A Toll and Vista Rock Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1626: Various closures in both directions from FM 2304-Manchaca Road for ½ mile east from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The northbound right turn lane at FM 967 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Short term full closures in both directions east of FM 2304-Manchaca Road from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday; closure should last 30 minutes or less.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between Texas 29 and U.S. 79 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 2222 (Koenig Lane): Various closures in both directions between Loop 1 and Airport Boulevard from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

RM 2243: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between Weir Ranch Road and Norwood Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): No access to/from Bulian Lane from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; detour via Blueridge Drive. The eastbound right lane will be closed at Westbank Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closure may begin Wednesday. Flaggers will control access to/from Westbank Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closure may begin Wednesday. No access to Camp Craft Road until further notice.

FM 3177 (Decker Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction between U.S. 290 and FM 969 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through August.

Camp Craft Road: Closed to all traffic between RM 2244-Bee Cave Road and Eanes School Road until mid-August. Detour via Westbank Drive.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through July 29. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 until Aug. 2. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until Sept. 4. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Manor Road: Reduced to one lane in each direction under U.S. 183 between Pecan Brook Drive and Susquehanna Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Reduced to one eastbound lane under U.S. 183 between Pecan Brook Drive and Susquehanna Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Oltorf Street: The eastbound right lane will be closed at Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Stassney Lane: Closed in both directions across Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Use nearest crossover.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through July.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.