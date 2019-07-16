Lubbock County Commissioners began budget hearings Tuesday, and a common theme was the need for more personnel.

Commissioners are meeting with department leaders all week as the county works to approve the county's fiscal year 2019-20 budget by the end of September. Commissioners will vote on the tax rate, capital projects and other expenditures. County Judge Curtis Parrish said they haven't gotten the final numbers from the appraisal district on how much revenue the county will have next fiscal year, and right now they're discussing new or added expenses requested from department leaders.

Among the new requests are four more patrol officers at the sheriff's department, six new crew members at the county's road and bridge department, and deputy constables for the four current constables.

"You try to look at what's on the wish list and what are needs," Parrish said after a day of budget hearings in the commissioners courtroom. "I think we're all going to agree that the sheriff's department is in a need situation. We're a growing county, and the more we grow the more we need boots on the ground to patrol those areas. We'll be seriously considering that request."

Last year the county adopted the effective tax rate of 34.8086 cents per $100 property valuation, although a one-cent tax rate decrease came at the disapproval of then candidates Chad Seay and Jason Corley, who said last year the sheriff's office wasn't getting the funding it needed. Seay and Corley have since been elected and are now sitting in their first budget hearings, as is County Judge Curtis Parrish.

A few of the big issues requiring action by the commissioners court in next year's budget is the county's technology system and medical examiner services.

The Commissioners Court is in the process of changing the county's software vendors in this budget — the county already signed a new agreement with Tyler Technologies rather than extending services with Ki Corp, which has provided the county’s judicial software since 1993. As part of the transition, the county hired an IT director, a position the county says it hasn’t had in the past. The move comes with a nearly $7 million startup cost, but leaders say it will save money in the long run, according to past A-J Media articles.



And NAAG Pathology Labs said in May it will not be renewing its contract with Lubbock County to provide medical examiner services. The Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office has been led by Dr. Sam Andrews since Oct. 1, 2018. He replaced Dr. Sridhar Natarajan, who left the office on Aug. 16 after a decade at the helm. Andrews leads National Autopsy Assay Group (NAAG) Pathology Labs, a professional medical corporation based out of California that Lubbock County is contracting with for full-time pathology services, according to A-J Media archives.



The county, according to Parrish, is still in discussions about hiring a new third-party medical examiner provider or hiring a new Medical Examiner and having that person set up and run a county office.

Commissioners on Tuesday met with Sheriff Kelly Rowe, District Attorney Sunshine Stanek, Public Works Director Jennifer Davidson and others.

Rowe presented his new budget requests that include four new patrol officers and about $1.8 million in pay increases. Rowe said the sheriff's office has been trying to create a new pay scale, with increases, for several years now without any luck; he said the department continues to struggle with retention and some promotions don't come with an appropriate pay increase.

The requested four new patrol officers are for the sheriff to potentially create a new patrol division in southwest Lubbock County. The sheriff's department currently has five patrol divisions, and Rowe said he hopes to create a sixth. Rowe said the county hasn't increased the number of patrol officers since 2013. The population hasn't stopped growing (up from about 279,000 in 2010 to 307,000 in 2018, according to the Census Bureau) and the sheriff said call numbers and response times are increasing.

Parrish said the commissioners will discuss and work on the budget over the next few months.