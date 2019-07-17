Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) began registration for its 2019-2020 school year Wednesday.

According to the school district’s website, registration for elementary, middle and high schools will be open online until July 30 and will be available in-person July 29 and 30.

The dates and times for the in-person registration for each school in the district is available on the district’s website.

The district also released its 2019-2020 code of conduct and handbook, as well as a school supply list that contains the materials students attending AISD schools will need for the upcoming year.

For more details, visit www.amaisd.org/community/parents/back_to_school_information.