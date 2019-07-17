A long-awaited Chick-Fil-A restaurant will come to Northwest Corpus Christi on Thursday morning. The Atlanta, GA based chain will be opening its fourth Corpus Christi location on County Road 624, across from the 5 Points area in Calallen.

Chick-Fil-A openings are always approached with great fanfare and the restaurant, which serves all manner of chicken dishes, desserts and waffle fries, has become famous for their First 100 Campout Giveaway.

This promotion, which takes place at Chick-Fil-A restaurants nation-wide, awards the first 100 participants in line on opening day with a free sandwich meal once a week, totaling 52 meals during the year. According to the company’s website, a meal consists of a chicken sandwich, medium waffle fries and a medium drink.

The campout has some rules that must be followed, though. Those wishing to participate in the campout must be 18 years old or older, participants are allowed to have up to five guests to keep them company during the campout, but these guests must be at least five years of age.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, participants need to go to 13701 Northwest Boulevard and express their interest in participating in the campout. As long as less than 100 people show up at the location, all will be allowed to participate in the campout. If more than 100 chicken fans show up, everyone will be given a number for a drawing. Those selected in the drawing will be eligible to participate in the campout.

Full rules and procedures are available on the Chick-Fil-A website. Construction began on the project this winter and residents have been eagerly awaiting its completion. Once opened, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as catering. It will feature a dual lane drive-through, a dining room with seats for 114, along with a 20 seat outdoor patio and a vintage-inspired interior.

The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.