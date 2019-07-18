Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards said Thursday she’s running for U.S. Senate, adding her name to a growing list of Democrats hoping to unseat three-term U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

This race is “about all of the people who have ever been locked out or told that they can't wait or to wait their turn because the status quo and establishment was not ready for change,” the Houston attorney said in a video on Twitter announcing her campaign, which had been viewed 115,000 times by late Thursday afternoon.

Edwards will face MJ Hegar, a retired Air Force helicopter pilot; Chris Bell, a former Houston congressman; and likely, state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, who is expected to toss his hat into the ring on Monday.

Hegar came within 3 percentage points of unseating U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, in 2018, and raised more than $1 million in the second quarter.

Three other Democrats running have not yet gained much traction.

The Democratic nominee will face stiff competition from Cornyn, who has never lost an election in his more than 30 years of political service and who has more than $9 million in cash on hand after bringing in more than $2.5 million in April, May and June.

Cornyn's campaign, which has been somewhat hesitant to call out Democratic challengers, was quick to respond to Edwards' announcement.

"Councilwoman Edwards is a true progressive with a record that would make Elizabeth Warren jealous," Cornyn's campaign manager John Jackson said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing which two liberals make the inevitable runoff.”

Previously, the senator has joked about the ballooning list of Democrats lining up for a chance to unseat him. "The more the merrier, as far as I'm concerned," Cornyn told reporters last week.

Still, Cornyn could face a bumpier-than-usual path to reelection in 2020, as Democrat Beto O'Rourke's narrow loss to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last year looms over the 2020 elections. The Washington publication Roll Call last week downgraded its rating of Cornyn’s seat from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican."

Hegar welcomed Edwards to the race and blasted Cornyn on Thursday.

"The number of candidates in this race and groundswell of enthusiasm speaks to the urgency in retiring John Cornyn and ending his nearly 20-year record of putting D.C. special interests over Texans," Hegar said in a statement.

Edwards, a native Houstonian, will finish her term as an at-large City Council member in December, a post she was first elected to in 2015. During her council tenure, she has focused on growing Houston's innovation economy, improving the region's public transportation and helping women and minority-owned businesses to grow.

After working for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, Edwards earned her degree from Harvard Law School and began practicing as a municipal finance lawyer.