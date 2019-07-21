25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - Lawyers for O.J. Simpson probably will claim that their client was framed by a racist officer who planted key evidence on the Simpson estate, The New Yorker magazine reports.

50 years ago:

CLOVIS - A 28-year-old was killed early Sunday morning when his 1969 sedan went out of control 17 miles north of Clovis on State 18 and overturned.

75 years ago:

AUSTIN - State government offices were closed today to permit employees to vote. Gov Coke R. Stevenson had gone to Junction to cast his ballot.

100 years ago:

Lubbock county's financial standing, as far as the county records are concerned will be investigated, or rather are now being investigated by a finance committee appointed at the request of the recently adjourned grand journey.