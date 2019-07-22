Leadership Stephenville is a program sponsored by the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce which challenges participants to make a difference in the community, to make a positive contribution to the city’s quality of life and be prepared to become the leaders of tomorrow.

“The mission is to expand understanding of leadership, broaden the knowledge of our greater community infrastructure, and foster the responsibility of increased involvement in volunteer associations, neighborhoods and the community as a whole,” said Chamber President July Danley.

A series of nine full-day sessions offer learning opportunities.

Each class works together on a project that benefits the community. The program creates an awareness of community resources and needs while building relationships and enhancing leadership skills of participants.

If you are interested in applying for Leadership Stephenville, the Chamber is now accepting applications for the 2019-20 class.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 12.

For more information, call the Chamber at 965-5313.