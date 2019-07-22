25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - O.J. Simpson declared himself "absolutely, 100 percent not guilty" Friday in the slaying of his ex-wife and her friend.

50 years ago:

A Lubbock man suffered leg injuries in a car-motorcycle accident Wednesday on 2nd Street east of Canton Avenue.

75 years ago:

Did you know? It is estimated that one-sixth of the 3,000,000 golfers in the United States are casual players.

100 years ago:

For some time the mail route from Lubbock via Slide, Meadow, Brownfield and to Plains have been in operation, but the government has seen proper to change this service a little and are now advertising for bids from September 1, 1919 to June 30, 1922, daily except Sunday, from Lubbock to Slide, thence to Meadow and then to Brownfield and return the same day.