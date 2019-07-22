Ex-cop who shot unarmed man acquitted

DALLAS — A former suburban Dallas police officer has been found not guilty of aggravated assault for shooting an unarmed man twice in the back.

Jurors reached their decision Monday in the retrial of Derick Wiley, who was fired by the Mesquite Police Department after the 2017 shooting that wounded Lyndo Jones. Authorities have said the officer mistook Jones for a burglar while Jones was trying to unlock his own truck.

At trial, prosecutors portrayed Wiley as reckless and "hellbent on violence" on the night of the shooting. But Wiley's attorney, Rafael Sierra, argued that the officer did not know Jones was unarmed and that he had to make a split-second decision.

In September, a judge declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked in Wiley's first trial.

NM firefighter dies from firework explosion injuries

ROSWELL, N.M. — A New Mexico firefighter who was seriously injured last month in a fireworks explosion has died.

Roswell Fire Chief Devin Graham announced that Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble died Sunday in Lubbock, where he was hospitalized for injuries suffered in a June 5 explosion. He was 46.

Robert "Hoby" Bonham of the Roswell Fire Department also was injured in the blast. He was sent home from the hospital in late June.

The pair were critically injured while moving fireworks material at a New Mexico storage area for a planned show.

Twelve firefighters in all were hurt. Most sustained minor injuries.

The city officials in Roswell destroyed the remainder of the fireworks for safety reasons.

12-story building that once housed bank imploded

PASADENA — A 12-story former bank building near Houston has been imploded as part of expected new development.

Demolition experts on Sunday brought down what was the First Pasadena State Bank Building.

Authorities say the structure opened in 1963 but went into foreclosure in the early 1990s and had been empty since 2002.

The property is owned by the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation.

Man, woman found shot to death in Texarkana home

TEXARKANA — Police say two people have been found shot to death inside a northeast Texas home and investigators are trying to determine who killed the man and woman and why.

A Texarkana police statement says officers late Sunday night responded to a report of a shooting at a house after a friend discovered the bodies and called 911.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn on Monday said no one has been arrested in the case being investigated as a double homicide. Vaughn identified the victims as 38-year-old Endsley Robinson III of Texarkana, Arkansas, and 34-year-old Patrice Danielle Williams of Texarkana, Texas.

Autopsies have been ordered. Texarkana police didn't immediately provide further details Monday.

Wrong-way crash kills DWI suspect in custody

HOUSTON — Authorities say a man facing a DWI charge has died after the patrol vehicle taking him to jail was hit by another suspected drunken driver's car in a wrong-way crash near Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says two deputies were transporting the suspect to jail late Sunday when their vehicle was struck head-on by a car going the wrong way down an entrance ramp on the Westpark Tollway.

Officials say the man in custody was pronounced dead early Monday. One deputy broke his foot, while the other has a head injury. Both were hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Patrick Njogu, suffered a broken leg and was also stable. Authorities say Njogu, who has three prior drunken driving convictions, will face a murder charge.

--- The Associated Press