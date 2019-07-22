Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis announced Monday she is running for the U.S. House in a GOP-held district targeted for takeover by national Democratic leaders.

She's the first big-name Democrat to launch a candidacy in the 21st Congressional District, represented by first-term Republican Chip Roy of Hays County.

“I’m running for Congress because people’s voices are still being silenced,” Davis said in a more than 4-minute video announcing her candidacy. “I’m running for our children and grandchildren so they can live and love and fight for change themselves.”

I’m proud to announce my campaign for Congress in TX-21!



I’m running to be a voice for every Texan who feels forgotten by a broken political system. It’s time to make Washington listen -- will you stand with me? ✊ >>https://t.co/Uq5mspkToEhttps://t.co/NFiAXGFxs7

— Wendy Davis (@wendydavis)July 22, 2019

Davis, a former state senator from Fort Worth who garnered national attention in 2013 after her filibuster of an anti-abortion bill, first said in April that she was considering running. On Thursday, a congressional aide working for U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, told the American-Statesman that Davis had told Vela that she was running.

Democrats are already preparing for what could be a high-profile duel in the 21st Congressional District, which stretches from Central Austin to San Antonio and includes six Hill Country counties. Vela and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin — along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic House leaders — have organized an event on Tuesday in Washington “in support of her campaign for Texas CD21.”

In an email to supporters Monday, Roy sharply criticized Davis and the event, saying "you can guarantee that Wendy Davis would be a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi's far-left agenda."

"The contrast in this race is clear — I stand for life, against reckless spending, for real border security, health care freedom and against the status quo nonsense in The Swamp," Roy wrote in the email. "Extreme Wendy is likely to run as a 'moderate' or 'centrist' — we've seen these misleading 'election year conversions' before. But don't let her fool you with her rhetoric. She's a radical far outside the mainstream of TX-21 values."

Davis’ re-entrance into the political spotlight comes nearly five years after she lost to Gov. Greg Abbott by more than 20 percentage points. She could fare better in the district where Roy secured his seat in 2018 by just 2.6 points — one of six GOP-held districts in Texas that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hopes to flip in 2020.

Up to this point in the election cycle, Roy, one of the better nationally known freshman Republicans for his criticism of Democrats and Republicans over what he’s called their inaction on border security, hauled in $412,000 in April, May and June, significantly more than the nearest Democrat running in the district, Jennie Lou Leeder, who raised about $10,000.

In her unsuccessful bid for governor in 2014, Davis proved to be a strong fundraiser, collecting more than $30 million, though she was out-raised by Abbott. Roy raised $1.9 million in the last election cycle, less than his Democratic opponent.

Davis' launch video featured footage of her father, Jerry Russell, the founder of a nonprofit theater company in Fort Worth, who died in 2013. It pieced together clips of Davis talking about voting, reproductive and immigrant rights, likely centerpieces of her campaign.

Davis, who lives in Austin, remained active in state and national politics following her 2014 race. She campaigned around the country for Hillary Clinton and, in 2016, founded Deeds Not Words, a nonprofit organization to "empower and activate the voices of young women in public and political discourse."