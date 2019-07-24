CALALLEN - Corpus Christi police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist Tuesday evening. The deceased was found Wednesday morning lying in a ditch near the intersection of Riverwood and Farm-to-Market 624.

Police are searching for the vehicle involved in the fatal accident.

Police believe a man was riding a bike sometime overnight on Farm-to-Market Road 624.

The man who appears to be in his early 30s died at the scene of the accident. His name has not be released pending the investigation.

Police are investigating the crash and looking for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CCPD at 361-888-8477.