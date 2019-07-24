CALALLEN - A hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist claimed the life of a 30-year-old man Tuesday evening.

Corpus Christi police were alerted Wednesday morning to a body found in a ditch near the intersection of Riverwood and Farm-to-Market 624.

CCPD Lt. Timothy Frazier said Rice was riding his bicycle on FM 624 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Police believe he was thrown or dragged. Rice's bicycle was located approximately 150 feet from where his body was discovered.

Police are searching for the vehicle involved in the fatal accident. The driver of that vehicle did not stop to render aid, police said.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CCPD at 361-888-8477.