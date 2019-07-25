Although no applicants have submitted paperwork to develop affordable housing units in the Eanes school district, local leaders and residents are preparing for the possibility.

Austin’s District 8, which encompasses parts of Eanes, is slated for more than 7,200 affordable housing units, mainly surrounding Barton Creek Square mall.

A plan by the city of Austin to bring affordable housing to West Austin has left many curious about what that means for the school district and the community. Would it mean larger class sizes? Less funding for students? A redesign of the attendance zones?

“Right now it's all hypothetical,” said Jeff Arnett, Eanes' deputy superintendent. “No developers have applied to develop affordable housing in our school district. But, if or when it occurs we will have to monitor closely and figure out what that would mean for our enrollment.”

Arnett said if homes were built in the area around the mall, those children would filter to Forest Trail and Cedar Creek elementaries, the two schools that have experienced the most overcrowding in the past few years.

“More students added to the population could be a concern,” Arnett said. “It's possible that at some point in the future it might require us to revisit attendance areas and we might have to shift some boundaries to redistribute enrollment and prevent overcrowding. But that is all so premature.”

Jim Lear, chairman of the Lost Creek Neighborhood Association’s civic affairs committee, which hosted a public meeting on the topic, said there are some mixed views among residents about affordable housing, but with it being so early in the process it is hard to gauge the reaction.

“Right now we don't know what is going to happen and it is up to land developers to initiate these programs,” Lear said. “It is still unclear as to what could happen and what that could mean in the flow of students in the future.”

RELATED: Bond money in hand, questions turn to where to build affordable housing

One positive outcome that could come out of the project is the opportunity for Eanes employees to live in the school district, Arnett said.

“Based on the median income and average salary of teachers and support staff it might qualify them,” Arnett said. “That would be a benefit to have employees live in the district at a more affordable price.”

The Austin City Council adopted a Strategic Housing Blueprint in 2017 showing the need to build 60,000 affordable housing units in the city over the next 10 years.

After Austin voters approved a $250 million bond in November for affordable housing, the city analyzed how and where the money would be spent. At least 40% of the 60,000 units will be placed in West Austin districts — City Council Districts 6, 8 and 10 — because of the lack of affordable housing in the area and its opportunities and access to transportation.

Jamey May, community development manager for the city of Austin, said the housing blueprint applies across the entire city and targets areas at risk of displacement caused by gentrification; areas with little affordable housing; and places that are considered high opportunity and have prime access to transportation, health and employment services. He said that is where Barton Creek Square comes in, highlighting the mall's access to major corridors, health services and employment opportunities.

Jeff Patterson, public information officer for Austin’s Neighborhood Housing and Community Development, said that because so many people move to Austin every day, it has created a supply-and-demand issue for housing, which has increased the cost of homes and leads to unaffordability.

“For a growing city like Austin, for us to maintain quality of living means increasing stock of housing supply to make sure there is a balance,” Patterson said.

As the city moves through the process, Patterson said the city will do everything it can to involve as many stakeholders as possible to make sure it is moving ahead in a way that benefits everyone. Stakeholders can also monitor the city’s website, austintexas.gov, to see if any applications are turned in for development that could affect their area by viewing listings in West Austin on the affordable housing listing page, he noted.



“We are going to make the best decision we can,” Patterson said. “We don't have anything in District 8 right now, but applications are submitted online and we are going to try to be as transparent as possible with this.”