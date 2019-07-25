Another talented group of inductees will be welcomed into the West Texas Walk of Fame during a Sept. 19 ceremony with Romeo Reyna, Susan Graham, David Kneupper and Larry Trider comprising the class of 2019. Organizers made the announcement earlier this week.

It serves as another testimony to the wealth of artistic and musical talent produced across West Texas with a spot in the Walk of Fame representing a high point of recognition for professional achievements and accomplishments.

Reyna was a textile and visual artist who became the youngest student to enter the fabled Chicago Art Institute at 16 years of age. According to our story, Reyna specializes in designing and installing extra-large tapestries, fiber hand-woven rugs and quilted leather wall and floor coverings.

He has become a nationally recognized artist with stories in publications such a Architectural Digest, Interior Design and Texas Monthly profiling his work. Reyna died just more than three years ago; his sister, Lala Cavazos will represent him at the ceremony.

Graham is a Texas Tech graduate and internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano from Midland. She debuted at the New York Metropolitan Opera in 1991 and the Covent Garden in London in 1994, according to our story. She has performed at numerous iconic venues, including the Royal Opera House, the Vienna State Opera, the Opera National de Paris and La Scala Milan.

Kneupper is a composer and sound designer who earned a master’s degree in music theory and a doctoral degree in fine arts from Texas Tech. Kneupper made his Carnegie Hall debut in 1993 and is also a much-in-demand internationally recognized talent, having worked extensively with Universal Studios, Walt Disney Company, Warner Brothers, Six Flags and other attractions across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

As our story pointed out, he is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Motion Picture Sound Editors Guild who was asked to compose a score for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library.

Trider is a singer-songwriter and bandleader who was raised on a farm outside Laxzbuddie. According to our story, after collaborating with Rick Tucker in Amarillo, he began leading a series of his own bands and touring under the management of the Norman Petty Agency during his career. “The Larry Trider Show” had a successful 18-month run in Las Vegas, and he recorded “Country Soul Man” in 1974. Trider is widely viewed as a mentor to many singers and musicians from West Texas.

According to its website, the West Texas Walk of Fame honors individuals and groups with a strong connection to the region who have devoted a significant part of their lives to the development and production of the performing and visual arts. The idea began as a tribute to rock and roll pioneer Buddy Holly in the late 1970s.

This region has a rich, diverse and vibrant musical and artistic heritage which has regularly brought positive notoriety to West Texas. We have much to be bround of, and we salute this latest class of inductees for their outstanding accomplishments as well as organizers for continuing to identify and recognize those whose body of work exemplifies the ideals and standards of the Walk of Fame.