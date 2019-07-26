16 Marines arrested on human smuggling and drug-related allegations

SAN DIEGO — Sixteen Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton on Thursday morning during battalion formation for various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, the 1st Marine Division said in a statement.

The Marine Corps said information from a previous human smuggling investigation led to the arrests. On July 3, two Marines — Byron Darnell Law II and David Javier Salazar-Quintero — were arrested for allegedly transporting unauthorized immigrants as part of a smuggling operation.

Eight additional Marines were questioned about other alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, the Marine Corps said.

The Marine Corps confirmed the Marines involved in Thursday’s action are from the same unit as Law and Salazar-Quintero — 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment.

Division officials and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service carried out the arrests. The 16 arrested range in rank from private first class to corporal, or E-2 to E-4, according to 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a division spokesman.

Names of the arrested Marines and details of the alleged offenses were not immediately released.

— San Diego Union-Tribune

Police: Girls were showing teen how to flash gang signs before they started beating her

CHICAGO — A group of girls was showing a 15-year-old with special needs how to flash gang signs when the teens suddenly started beating her as they walked down a South Side alley earlier this week, according to Chicago police.

The new details of the beating, caught on a video that went viral, were disclosed Thursday as police announced charges against three of the girls, ages 13, 14 and 15. All three were charged as juveniles with aggravated battery and mob action. Police said they were looking for two other teenagers.

“This is a tragic incident, and my heart goes out to the victim and her family,” police Lt. Ozzie Valdez said at a news conference.

The girl had been reported missing from her South Side home on July 18, but the beating occurred this past Monday while she was with girls from her neighborhood who she thought were her friends, Valdez said.

— Chicago Tribune

Rudy Giuliani works for Trump while getting other clients to foot the bill, his estranged wife charges

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani works for the billionaire in the White House for free and gets other clients to cover his expenses, an attorney for Giuliani’s estranged wife said Thursday during a hearing that revealed details about the former mayor’s strained finances.

The allegations about how Giuliani covers expenses associated with his unpaid work for President Donald Trump emerged during a contentious divorce hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court. At one point Judith Giuliani slammed her first on the table in anger and was admonished by Justice Michael Katz.

“Not only does he work for free, all of his expenses, every time he goes down to Washington, D.C., every time he travels for the president, it comes out of his own pocket. And he wont say how much it’s costing him,” said Bernard Clair, an attorney for Judith Giuliani.

Rudy and Judith face a monthlong divorce trial in January. The couple are worth $30 million and have multiple homes in the Hamptons and Florida. They also have a co-op apartment on 66th Street, though the board of the building is seeking to evict them due to $77,000 in unpaid fees, Giuliani attorney Faith Miller said. They’re feuding over a $5 million joint account.

The former mayor’s attorney, meanwhile, argued Giuliani was doing his best to maintain the lifestyle both he and his estranged wife enjoy.

— New York Daily News