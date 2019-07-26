NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Austin Public Health

hosts block party Saturday

Austin Public Health will host the St. John's Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing Ave.

The free event will include health screenings, eye screenings by the Lion's Club, immunizations by Austin Public Health's immunizations unit, community resources, food demonstrations and entertainment for children.

AUSTIN

City reopens applications

for equity mini-grants

The city of Austin equity office has announced it will reopen the application window for the Equity Mini-Grant Fund through Aug. 9 with awards announced this fall.

The fund provides flexible resources for local, community-based organizations to seed projects that are focused on eliminating structural barriers and/or improving the quality of life for the city’s most vulnerable populations.

In addition, the fund will support projects that are aligned with advancing one or more of the six outcome priorities featured in City Council’s Strategic Direction 2023 addressing equity concerns and disparities where gaps need to be closed.

Organizations may apply for grants up to $10,000. A grant review panel comprised of commissioners will perform application review and make award decisions.

To apply: bit.ly/2GtFeor.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Austin Pets Alive grant

to help Spanish speakers

Austin Pets Alive has been awarded a grant from Maddie’s Fund to offer Spanish matchmaking services and shelter signs to remove adoption barriers for the local Spanish-speaking community.

In addition to the bilingual programming, the organization will have an American Sign Language interpreter on-site for three more Saturdays this summer, to better allow matchmakers to converse with the deaf community interested in adopting dogs. The next scheduled ASL interpreter is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1156 West Cesar Chavez Street.

BUDA

Traffic flow to change

on Old San Antonio Road

Traffic on Old San Antonio Road will be northbound only for the duration of the Buda Elementary School construction project, which is expected to finish in mid-September.

Motorists at the Old San Antonio/Walgreens exit can no longer turn right onto Old San Antonio Road toward Main Street. Traffic will still be allowed to enter Walgreens from the Old San Antonio Road driveway, but will not be allowed to exit right toward Main Street.

The sidewalk at the southwest corner of Main Street and Old San Antonio Road will be closed starting Friday, depending on the weather. That area of construction should last no longer than two weeks.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Schematic plans unveiled

for new elementary school

Two potential schematic designs for the new Walnut Springs Elementary to be constructed at the site of Dripping Springs Middle School were presented in a community meeting Tuesday.

Corgan Architects used community, staff and parent input that was gathered in May to develop basic schematic drawings of the school's potential location on the site and general layout. These designs are not yet detailed, and modifications will be ongoing in the coming months as the design process continues and decisions on aspects of the design are decided.

To view the designs, presentation slides and a video, visit dsisdtx.us.

ROUND ROCK

Brushy Creek hosts

teen pool party Friday

The Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District will host a teen pool party for ages 13-17 from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Creekside Pool, 4300 Brushy Creek Road.

Attendees can vote for their favorite bands during Battle of the Bands, and the free event will include food, drinks, inflatable races, diving contest, water basketball and a movie in the pool.

GEORGETOWN

Roses to be discussed

Saturday by gardeners

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will host a program called “Hands-on in the Garden” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 3151 SE Inner Loop.

Wayne Rhoden will discuss roses, the Earth-kind roses that are planted in the demonstration gardens, benefits of roses tested by the center and new varieties that may be available in the future. A “hands-on” portion will take place after the presentation in the demo gardens to learn more about how to set up a square foot garden.

For more information: 512-943-3300; klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu.

— American-Statesman staff