AUSTIN

Apply by Thursday

for CityWorks Academy

The city of Austin is accepting applications for the 11th annual CityWorks Academy, which is an opportunity for the community to get involved in local government and to learn first-hand about the programs and services the city provides.

The application deadline is Thursday.

Participants will have the chance to learn city operations through 14 class sessions that conclude with a graduation ceremony. These sessions are designed to give participants a hands-on, behind-the-scenes look at their city government.

Classes will start the first week of September and will end the second week of December. Each session will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at a city facility.

For more information and to apply: bit.ly/1mdXDkI.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Two chances to meet

department head finalists

The city of Austin will host two events to introduce the finalists for the city’s Development Services Department director position.

Events will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St., to meet finalists Sylvia Carrillo-Trevino, Michael Clack and Denise Lucas.

The department was created in 2015 through the reorganization of the Planning and Development Review Department. The Development Services Department has more than 400 full-time positions and is organized into development-related services.

WEST AUSTIN

Bee Cave Road reduced

to two lanes over weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation has closed lanes on Bee Cave Road through 6 a.m. Monday.

The road will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for crews to expand Bee Cave Road from Westbank Drive to Beaver Trail.

Traffic will be shifted throughout the duration of the work, and police officers will be on site to help direct motorists.

EAST AUSTIN

Bicycle, pedestrian work

celebrated at Mueller

Austin Transportation and Austin Public Works will celebrate recently completed 2016 Mobility Bond bicycle and pedestrian improvements in the Mueller neighborhood at 10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Zach Scott and Tom Miller streets.

Improvements include a new two-way protected bikeway on Zach Scott Street to Maplewood Elementary School for students east of Airport Boulevard. The program also built a shared use path connection to Patterson Park as part of the project.

The event will include remarks from District 9 Council Member Kathie Tovo and before and after photos of the completed project.

AUSTIN

Austin Energy warns

customers of scams

City of Austin Utilities wants customers to be aware of people posing as city of Austin or Austin Energy employees, as the contact center heard from at least three Spanish-speaking customers who fell victim to calls from scammers and paid about $300 each since Monday.

The customers received calls from long distance numbers, as well as toll-free numbers, telling them they owed money and that their utilities would be shut off if immediate payment is not made.

As a reminder, Austin Utilities will not call residential customers with shut-off deadlines, will never ask for credit card or wire transfer information over the phone and will not demand immediate payment in person with cash, gift card or bitcoins.

Residents who think they may be a victim of a scam or potential scam should dial 311 or 512-974-2000 and report the incident immediately.

STONEWALL

'Italian Job' to screen

Saturday at LBJ Ranch

The Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park will screen “The Italian Job” at dusk Saturday at the LBJ Ranch on Park Road 52 in Stonewall as part of the park’s Movies Under the Stars series.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “The Italian Job.” Released in 1969, the film tells the story of professional criminal Charlie Croker, played by Michael Caine, who embarks on a dangerous mission after being released from prison.

Access to the ranch begins at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments.

— American-Statesman staff