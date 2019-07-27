25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - After legal sparring and testy exchanges between defense attorneys and prosecutors, a judge ruled that prosecutors could begin DNA testing Thursday in the O.J. Simpson murder case.

50 years ago:

HONOLULU - The three American space heroes were flying back to Houston, Texas Saturday night after receiving a tremendous welcome in Honolulu, their first solid ground since leaving the moon.

75 years ago:

The second annual youth activities week will be held at Asbury Methodist church beginning Monday, sponsored by the Youth division of the three Methodist churches of Lubbock and is open to all young people between the ages of 12 and 23.

100 years ago:

H.C. Crie, former editor of the Lynn County News, Tahoka, was here Monday, and paid this office a visit. He reported a fine rain in Tahoka Saturday night, and everything is in fine shape in Lynn County.